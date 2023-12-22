Trevor Lawrence will practice on Friday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s bid to return from a concussion will move forward on Friday.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at his press conference that Lawrence will practice with the team. Lawrence did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and Pederson said that the quarterback will do as much as he can “tolerate” during the final workout ahead of Sunday’s game in Tampa.

Lawrence remains in the concussion protocol and Pederson said he thinks the odds of him clearing it are “better” than a coin flip. That will have to happen before the Jaguars travel to Tampa on Saturday in order for Lawrence to play.

If he does not get the green light, C.J. Beathard will run the offense for the Jags as they try to help their chances of winning the AFC South for the second straight season.