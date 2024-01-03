Trevor Siemian to start for Jets vs. Patriots, Zach Wilson still in concussion protocol

Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian will start Sunday’s season finale against the Patriots.

Zach Wilson has still not cleared the concussion protocol and is done for the season.

This will be Siemian’s third start of the season. Aaron Rodgers started Week One and suffered a season-ending injury after throwing one pass. Wilson started 11 games and Tim Boyle started two.

The quarterback situation has been a disaster for the Jets this season. Next year they plan to bring Rodgers back, and hope he stays healthy. And perhaps find a better backup than Wilson, Boyle or Siemian.