Trey Hendrickson: Logan Wilson deserves to be in a linebacker role, he’ll be a friend for life

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson had played alongside linebacker Logan Wilson since 2021, when Hendrickson signed with Cincinnati as a free agent and helped the team advance to Super Bowl LVI.

But once the Bengals benched Wilson earlier this season, the writing was on the wall that the linebacker was on his way out.

That became official on Tuesday, as the Bengals traded Wilson to the Cowboys.

After the deal was executed, Hendrickson noted that he’ll miss his friend, but he’s glad Wilson will get another chance to play.

“I have nothing but respect for the way he handled himself as a professional in times of adversity,” Hendrickson said, via Jay Morrison of SI.com. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a football player and what he’s done in his career. And I have even more respect for how he carries himself as a man and now a captain.

“He’s a good friend of mine. Friendships don’t just dissolve in the National Football League. He’ll be a friend for life. … I wish him nothing but success. There’s nothing but air and opportunity in Dallas for him, and it’s good that he’s going to be back in a linebacker role. That’s where he deserves to be.”

Wilson started seven games this season, recording 46 total tackles with four passes defensed. He also recovered one fumble.

A third-round pick in 2020, Wilson had played his entire career with the Bengals.