 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Hendrickson trade talks haven’t gotten close

  
Published August 18, 2025 08:18 PM

The Bengals may indeed be listening to trade offers for defensive end Trey Hendrickson. That doesn’t mean they’ll be doing any actual trading of him.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge spoke to Hendrickson prior to kickoff of Monday night’s Cincinnati-Washington preseason game. She said he confirmed that the issue is guarantees, not duration or total value.

She also explained that, as to trade possibilities, there has been no progress and it “hasn’t gotten close.”

Hendrickson also plans to not play under his current contract. The question is whether he’ll say no to the team’s best offer before Week 1 — and what the Bengals may do if he refuses to honor the terms of his current deal.