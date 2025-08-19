Trey Hendrickson trade talks haven’t gotten close

The Bengals may indeed be listening to trade offers for defensive end Trey Hendrickson. That doesn’t mean they’ll be doing any actual trading of him.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge spoke to Hendrickson prior to kickoff of Monday night’s Cincinnati-Washington preseason game. She said he confirmed that the issue is guarantees, not duration or total value.

She also explained that, as to trade possibilities, there has been no progress and it “hasn’t gotten close.”

Hendrickson also plans to not play under his current contract. The question is whether he’ll say no to the team’s best offer before Week 1 — and what the Bengals may do if he refuses to honor the terms of his current deal.