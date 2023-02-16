 Skip navigation
Top News

Trey Lance addresses arm fatigue reports from last offseason

  
Published February 16, 2023 10:35 AM
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan dismissed concerns about arm fatigue for quarterback Trey Lance last summer. But during an interview with quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery on Thursday, Lance explained that the pre-draft training and workouts for teams taxes a quarterback’s arm.

He threw too much, with not enough time off, for 20 months.

“Yeah, it was just honestly, I don’t know,” Lance told Avery, via a transcript from 49erswebzone. “If there’s someone out there at quarterback throwing that much , I mean, it was just, realistically, going back to COVID, and then I started throwing in May because I was rehabbing my hip. So that was when I started getting the ball back in my hand, in May. So I threw from May 2020 all the way through that year, draft prep, get drafted the next April.

“So, at that point, I had been throwing for a year straight and then go through that whole season until the next January. So I’d say probably, I don’t know, about 20 months straight of throwing. Like I said, probably a week off in there. I don’t even know if I took a whole week [off] between that whole time. But through that whole season, yeah, for probably 20 months straight.”

Shanahan explained last June that a tired arm is not uncommon for quarterbacks.

“No, it’s not a concern at all,” Shanahan said in June of 2022. “Trey had some injuries last year when he broke his finger and stuff that he had to adjust some things to fight through and get through, which made him have some weeks where he did have a sore arm and things like that. But, I haven’t had a quarterback I’ve ever gone through in my career where there wasn’t one time in that year where their arm wasn’t bothering them. So, there’s no like difference in other guys or arm fatigue or anything like that.”

Lance is working his way back from two surgeries on his ankle after injuring it in Week 2. He recently said he expects to be cleared for all football activities by May.

The No. 3 overall choice in the 2021 draft has started four NFL games.