 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Lance could use a fresh start

  
Published April 7, 2023 06:39 AM
nbc_pft_lancewithmahomes_230407
April 7, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore where Trey Lance’s career could go from here, given Brock Purdy has proven himself on the field, but Lance’s abilities are still unknown.

Two years ago, the 49ers invested three first-round picks and a third-round pick in quarterback Trey Lance. The circumstances placed intense pressure on Lance, and things simply haven’t worked out for him, so far, in the NFL.

He now enters his third season with significant competition both for the top spot on the depth chart and, potentially, the backup job. Brock Purdy would be the unquestioned QB1 but for recently undergoing elbow surgery. Sam Darnold, the third pick in 2018 and a favorite of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, could potentially win the backup spot over Lance.

For Lance, a change of scenery could help him. Last week, G.M. John Lynch didn’t slam the door on a potential trade. Earlier in the offseason, Lance raised eyebrows with emojis tweeted after former 49ers executive Ran Carthon became the G.M. in Tennessee.

Whether it’s Tennessee or elsewhere, a fresh start could be just want Lance needs. The challenge becomes setting the right price on a potential trade. The 49ers wanted too much for Jimmy Garoppolo. They may want too much for Lance, in part to save face given the squandered investment made to get him.

Regarded as a top prospect in the 2021 draft, there surely are teams that believe he can reach his potential in the right spot.

And here’s a potential transaction that makes plenty of sense. Lance for Mac Jones, straight up.

The 49ers would get the quarterback many believe Shanahan wanted to take with the third overall pick in 2021. The Patriots would unload a disgruntled player who has alienated coach Bill Belichick by overriding the Stepford Patriot programming.

The two teams did some quarterback business more than five years ago, for Jimmy Garoppolo. This would be an intriguing bit of potential business, if both sides realize that it could be the best way for both players, and both franchises, to move forward.