Trey Lance: Last year was a bump in the road, and I will be better for it

  
Published July 3, 2023 06:31 PM

Since the 49ers drafted Trey Lance as their next franchise quarterback, he has experienced nothing but injuries and disappointment.

Lance heads into his third season happy and, most importantly, healthy.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Lance told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area during the recent Tight End University. “I’m in a great spot physically, mentally and just excited for this year.”

Lance broke a finger in the preseason of his rookie season and saw his second season end only 16 snaps into Week 2 with an ankle injury. The No. 3 overall pick in 2021 has played only 262 snaps in eight games over two seasons, with two starts.

“I like to play,” Lance said. “That’s why I came here, so it’s definitely hard when I don’t get that opportunity, and last year was part of it. Just a bump in the road and I’ll be better for it.”

Lance headed into his second season as the team’s starter. He heads into his third behind at least Brock Purdy, if Purdy can return from elbow surgery before the start of the season. The 49ers, though, started three quarterbacks last season and played four, so Lance will stay ready for whatever happens.

At some point, he will get another chance, whether that’s in San Francisco or somewhere else.

The 49ers report to Santa Clara for trianing camp on July 25.