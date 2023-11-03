Treylon Burks walked out of locker room on his own after Thursday’s game

There’s good news on Titans receiver Treylon Burks, who was transported off the field with a backboard during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Turron Davenport of ESPN reported Burks walked out of the locker room on his own, stopped to talk with one of his coaches, and then walked to one of the team busses after the game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel had said during his postgame press conference that Burks was alert and moving.

“I’ll have more of an update, hopefully, tomorrow,” Vrabel said. “But he’s back there being evaluated and I would say that, the way it looked — I think it’s probably better than how it looked. So, he’s alert and he’s in the training room being evaluated.”

Burks went down hard after attempting to make a catch along the left sideline on fourth down with 2:13 left in the game. Players immediately signaled for medical personnel. Burks had his facemask removed, was strapped to a spine board, and left on a cart as players from both teams wished him well before he departed.

A first-round pick in the 2022 draft, Burks had two catches for 23 yards on Thursday. He’s recorded eight receptions for 122 yards this season.