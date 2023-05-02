 Skip navigation
Tristan Wirfs’ move to left tackle isn’t “etched in stone yet”

  
Published May 2, 2023 07:10 PM
nbc_pft_clydehelaire_v2_230503
May 3, 2023 09:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the 12 players from Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft who had fifth-year options exercised and discuss how COVID-19 and injury history were factors.

Chances are Tristan Wirfs moves from right tackle to left tackle.

A recent report indicated Wirfs’ move is a done deal since the Buccaneers didn’t draft a left tackle. It makes sense given Luke Goedeke, a second-round pick in 2022, can play right tackle.

But General Manager Jason Licht on Tuesday tapped the brakes on naming Wirfs the starter at left tackle just yet.

“We certainly feel very comfortable with a person like Tristan, with his skillset and his athleticism and size and intelligence and all that, that [his transition to left tackle] is going to be pretty seamless, but that hasn’t completely been etched in stone yet,” Licht said on WDAE radio, via joebucsfan.com. “Now, we’re still going to remain fluid here in the offseason. We’re going to see how it goes, and we just want to make sure that we’re putting the best five out there. Now, he’s certainly going to be one of the best five, but what combination? So, we feel good about Luke; we feel that he can do that at right tackle. But, you know, we still have time just to make sure that we’re putting them in the right spots.”

Wirfs has made two Pro Bowls at right tackle and started 46 of a possible 50 games in his three seasons since the team made him the 13th overall selection. It guarantees him $18.244 million for 2024, though the Bucs surely will seek to sign him to a long-term deal.

The Buccaneers exercised the fifth-year option on his contract.