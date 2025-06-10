Tristan Wirfs sidelined by injury, but should be OK for training camp

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs has an injury concern, but it is not expected to linger.

Multiple reporters on the scene noted that Wirfs was not participating in Tuesday’s minicamp practice with a bulky brace on his right knee.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN, head coach Todd Bowles noted after the session that Wirfs suffered an offseason injury but was held out for precautionary reasons.

“He’ll be fine in training camp,” Bowles said.

Wirfs, 26, has started 79 games for the Bucs over the first five years of his career. He agreed to a five-year extension with Tampa Bay last August that, at the time, made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history.