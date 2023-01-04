 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Troy Vincent reiterates his comments on resumption of Bills-Bengals game

  
Published January 4, 2023 02:46 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms describe the challenges of other players, coaching staffs and fans trying to grapple with witnessing the Damar Hamlin injury and how to balance eventually looking ahead to Week 18.

Early Tuesday morning, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent drew a line in the sand as to the notion that anyone from the league expressed an intention to resume Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game, after the serious health situation that occurred regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Wednesday afternoon, Vincent dug that line even deeper.

Vincent said this, regarding his comments from the prior conference call: “I was asked a question about this ‘return to play.’ I feel like I snapped, or I was hasty in my answer. But I just want to be clear. Just that suggestion alone was inappropriate, it was insensitive, and frankly it lacked both empathy and compassion for Damar’s situation, who is still in the woods and is fighting for his life this day. It lacked complete and -- it was just so insensitive to think we were even thinking about returning to play. I just wanted to share that because it came up, and I think there’s been a little bit of discussion. I don’t know who said it and I really don’t care.”

He should care, frankly, because ESPN didn’t pull its repeated commentary that the Bills-Bengals game would resume after a five-minute warmup period out of thin air. Apparently, Westwood One had the same information.

This wasn’t a talking head suggesting that the game should resume. This was factual information passed along by someone, presumably from the league, that the game would resume.

These comments give the story legs. They create more interest. Reporters sense the inconsistencies, and they become curious about resolving them. It’s human nature.

And it sparks intrigue as to how the league went from considering the game would continue to deciding it wouldn’t.

Again, ESPN didn’t make it up. ESPN has pointed , as tactfully as possible, to the league as the source for the information.

A high-level source with one of the NFL’s teams said that the five-minute warmup period has been used in the past for unexpected delays in play. It’s possible that, before fully realizing the gravity of the Damar Hamlin situation, someone mentioned this basic protocol to ESPN and/or Westwood One. If that person didn’t know how serious things were for Damar Hamlin, how can it be inappropriate, insensitive, or lacking in empathy or compassion to invoke standard operating procedures?

That’s a very reasonable explanation. The fact that the official explanation has unfolded far differently makes a reasonable person wonder whether there’s something more to the story.