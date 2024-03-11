Trystan Colon to sign one-year deal with Cardinals

The Cardinals are holding onto one of their own offensive linemen.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a new one-year contract with Trystan Colon. Colon will make $1.75 million with $450,000 guaranteed at signing and there are $250,000 in incentives attached to the deal.

Colon joined the Cardinals last year and made four starts at left guard during the regular season. He played in 14 games overall and played in 20 games for the Ravens over his first three NFL seasons.

Elijah Wilkinson remains set to become a free agent, so Colon may have different competition for time on the interior of the line once the team gets back on the field this year.