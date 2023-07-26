Tua Tagovailoa acknowledges “talks” regarding Quarterback series, but isn’t interested

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbha2bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_goalbha1bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra gives Brighton early lead over Brentford
nbc_bfa_kevindurant_230726.jpg
Durant: Marijuana is ‘like wine’ in today’s NBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbha2bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_goalbha1bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra gives Brighton early lead over Brentford
nbc_bfa_kevindurant_230726.jpg
Durant: Marijuana is ‘like wine’ in today’s NBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa acknowledges “talks” regarding Quarterback series, but isn’t interested

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 26, 2023 07:13 PM

Add Tua to the growing list of quarterbacks not interested in doing the Quarterback series.

“I have seen it,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday. “There have been talks about going on it, but I feel like right now it just isn’t the right time. But even, too, because I’m a very personal guy, I felt like the series was a lot more personal. It was a lot more about their personal lives than it was more so what they did on the football field; and for me, that’s not something that I like to do, especially show my kid on national television or people seeing what I do. It would just be too hard to turn off. After a loss, a loss is tough as it is. I don’t know how that would go trying to talk about a loss in my car.”

Despite the popularity of the first season of the series and the positive impact it has had on the perceptions of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Eagles (then Falcons) quarterback Marcus Mariota, multiple quarterbacks have said in recent days that they aren’t interested in the series. Quarterbacks who don’t want to do it include Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

Presumably, reporters covering the various NFL teams will keep asking the various NFL quarterbacks about the series until the identity of next year’s quarterbacks is known.