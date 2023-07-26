Tua Tagovailoa acknowledges “talks” regarding Quarterback series, but isn’t interested

Add Tua to the growing list of quarterbacks not interested in doing the Quarterback series.

“I have seen it,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday. “There have been talks about going on it, but I feel like right now it just isn’t the right time. But even, too, because I’m a very personal guy, I felt like the series was a lot more personal. It was a lot more about their personal lives than it was more so what they did on the football field; and for me, that’s not something that I like to do, especially show my kid on national television or people seeing what I do. It would just be too hard to turn off. After a loss, a loss is tough as it is. I don’t know how that would go trying to talk about a loss in my car.”

Despite the popularity of the first season of the series and the positive impact it has had on the perceptions of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Eagles (then Falcons) quarterback Marcus Mariota, multiple quarterbacks have said in recent days that they aren’t interested in the series. Quarterbacks who don’t want to do it include Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

Presumably, reporters covering the various NFL teams will keep asking the various NFL quarterbacks about the series until the identity of next year’s quarterbacks is known.