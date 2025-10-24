Tua Tagovailoa blames lack of Week 7 catches by Jaylen Waddle on height

There’s an interesting footnote to emerge from Sunday’s 31-6 loss by the Dolphins to the Browns: Receiver Jaylen Warren caught one pass, for 15 yards.

Earlier this week, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about Cleveland’s ability to keep Tua and Waddle from connecting.

“I think with that, some of it has to do with being able to see guys with their guys also up front and our guys,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I’m not the tallest guy in the back there either, so being able to see and then sometimes when that happens, you don’t want to just throw it blindly and you’ve got to progress. I think that had some merit to reasons as to why that happened for Waddle.”

Short quarterbacks routinely navigate the impediments that come from having tall offensive and defensive linemen blocking their view. It’s about seeing through the lanes an timing and anticipation. Rarely if ever do short quarterbacks publicly blame that for any struggles in getting the ball to receivers. They’re typically wired to downplay the connection between their height and their performance.

Tua did. Which will result in more scrutiny of whether and to what extent his stature could contribute to any on-field struggles.