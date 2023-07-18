 Skip navigation
Top News

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins are “definitely legit contenders”

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 18, 2023 07:59 PM

The Dolphins are ready for their closeup.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked on Tuesday whether he believes Miami is a contender in 2023.

I think we’re definitely legit contenders,” Tagovailoa told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “There’s no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball. And now with this being the first time as an offense, we get to come back understanding the plays already kind of molded into the offense a little more, I think. I think it can get very, very scary, pretty dangerous.”

On one hand, what’s he supposed to say? “We’re gonna suck”?

On the other hand, he’s right. They are legit contenders. Their defense is better, with Vic Fangio serving as coordinator and Jalen Ramsey added to a great group of players. Their offense is potent. Much of it comes down to keeping key players healthy — particularly Tua.

Still, it won’t be easy. The schedule for each AFC East team is difficult. Beyond playing each other twice, they face every team in the AFC West and every team in the NFC East. And that could make it difficult for the teams that don’t win the division to secure a wild-card berth.

So, yes, the Dolphins are definitely legit contenders. They also could be good enough to win the Super Bowl if they get to the playoffs — and they could still miss the playoffs.