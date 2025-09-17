 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Other PFT Content

Tua Tagovailoa: I can’t do half of what Josh Allen does

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:17 AM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were both Top 10 draft picks, recognized as talents who could become the leaders of their franchises. But Tagovailoa acknowledges that Allen has a different level of talent.

“He’s top tier,” Tagovailoa said of Allen. “If it’s not with his arm, it’s with his legs. That dude can do literally anything he wants. So, definitely different skill set for me. I can’t do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that, and then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field with how far and the arm strength that he has. He’s supreme when it comes to that. So it’s going to be fun to get to see him, get to play him again.”

Tagovailoa was a college football star and MVP of the national championship game at Alabama, but he doesn’t have the physical makeup of Allen and hasn’t developed into the same kind of player in the NFL. Allen didn’t have a great college career at Wyoming, but he was drafted for his raw talent and has developed that talent to the point where he’s now the reigning NFL MVP.

Tagovailoa’s assessment of Allen’s gifts is correct, even if it’s surprising to hear Tagovailoa acknowledge what Allen can do better than him, just before the Bills and Dolphins meet on Thursday Night Football.