Tua Tagovailoa: I can’t do half of what Josh Allen does

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were both Top 10 draft picks, recognized as talents who could become the leaders of their franchises. But Tagovailoa acknowledges that Allen has a different level of talent.

“He’s top tier,” Tagovailoa said of Allen. “If it’s not with his arm, it’s with his legs. That dude can do literally anything he wants. So, definitely different skill set for me. I can’t do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that, and then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field with how far and the arm strength that he has. He’s supreme when it comes to that. So it’s going to be fun to get to see him, get to play him again.”

Tagovailoa was a college football star and MVP of the national championship game at Alabama, but he doesn’t have the physical makeup of Allen and hasn’t developed into the same kind of player in the NFL. Allen didn’t have a great college career at Wyoming, but he was drafted for his raw talent and has developed that talent to the point where he’s now the reigning NFL MVP.

Tagovailoa’s assessment of Allen’s gifts is correct, even if it’s surprising to hear Tagovailoa acknowledge what Allen can do better than him, just before the Bills and Dolphins meet on Thursday Night Football.