Tua Tagovailoa is the AFC offensive player of the month

It’s a crucial season for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and it’s off to a great start.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are 3-0 thanks in large part to the most prolific offense in the league. The Dolphins rank first in yards and points after outscoring their opponents 130-71 in their September games.

Last Sunday’s 70-20 win over the Broncos did a lot of heavy lifting in terms of those rankings, but Tagovailoa has been on his game throughout all three contests. He is 72-of-101 for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions so far this season.

The NFL named Tagovailoa the AFC offensive player of the month in recognition of that production and the hope in Miami is that Tagovailoa will remain healthy enough to keep lighting up the scoreboard all year.