Tua Tagovailoa: Loss to Bills was humbling and much needed for some

The Dolphins’ undefeated start to the season came crashing to an end in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Bills racked up 414 yards, forced two turnovers and sacked Tua Tagovailoa four times on their way to a 48-20 win. The victory came a week after the Dolphins came close to setting a new single-game points record in a 70-20 rout of the Broncos and head coach Mike McDaniel said that “the lesson has been learned” if that made anyone overconfident heading into this weekend.

Tagovailoa’s comments suggested that there may have been some sign of that around the team this week.

“It’s very humbling. And for some, it’s much needed,” Tagovailoa said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins will face the Giants and Panthers in their next two games and those teams would seem to present them with a good chance to get back to their winning ways. If they do, they’ll have to remain on guard for any signs that they might be getting too full of themselves.