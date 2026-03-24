Tua Tagovailoa: My best football is still ahead of me

Tua Tagovailoa wouldn’t be on the Falcons right now if he’d played up to expectations in Miami the last couple of years, but that’s not new information for him.

Tagovailoa agreed to sign with Atlanta before he was officially released by the Dolphins and the quarterback spoke to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since agreeing to that deal. Tagovailoa acknowledged that his play failed to reach the standard he set for himself before the Dolphins opted to bench him for the final weeks of the regular season before adding that he appreciates the chance for a fresh start with the Falcons.

“I think the best football is ahead of me,” Tagovailoa said, via Tori Mcelhaney of the team’s website.

Atlanta drafted Michael Penix in the first round in 2024, so it’s not a sure thing that Tagovailoa will get a chance to show off his skills on the field. He said on Tuesday that he welcomes the chance to compete for playing time and to aid Penix in any way he can once they begin working together at practice. Penix’s health as he recovers from a torn ACL will be another part of the team’s quarterback choice, but Tagovailoa sounds ready for things to take any path for the 2026 season.