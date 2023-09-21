Tua Tagovailoa tries to run win streak against Super Bowl-winning coaches to 10

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, an early-season MVP candidate, is working to extend an obscure but impressive streak.

He has won nine straight games against Super Bowl-winning head coaches. Against the Broncos and Sean Payton on Sunday, Tua will try to run it to 10.

He was asked about it on Wednesday. Tua downplayed it.

“It’s a team sport,” Tua said. “You win games with the team and I’ve been very fortunate to have great teammates. We’re just in here day-in and day-out trying to do everything we can to win.”

It’s a great response. It’s the right response. Still, quarterbacks have a fairly significant influence on whether a team wins or loses.

If the Dolphins beat the Broncos, Tua will get a chance to extend the streak to 11 in Week 8 against the Patriots and Bill Belichick, to 12 in Week 9 against the Chiefs and Andy Reid, to 13 in Week 16 against the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy, and to 14 in Week 17 against the Ravens and John Harbaugh.