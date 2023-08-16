Tuesday’s tough practice for Aaron Rodgers included an injury scare

The rough Tuesday practice from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers included a brief injury scare that many (me included) didn’t notice at the time.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Rodgers clutched his left calf after throwing a pass. “He’s limping around, but stays in for the next play,” Cimini wrote. “This was his ‘good’ calf. Injured the right in OTAs.”

Rodgers finished the practice period, and he then returned for the next phase of practice.

“Rodgers must be OK because he’s not getting any medical attention,” Cimini noted. “He’s jogging back on the field for another period.”

And so it appears that it was no big deal. Still, it was enough to get him to clutch at his leg. It’s not nothing at all, unless he was stung by a bee or something.

As explained when he strained the right calf during pre-practice warmups during the offseason program, he’s getting older. Even though he can still move effectively, the soft tissues strain more easily as the body approaches 40.

Even if it’s nothing for now, it’s something to watch. It’s something that could become a thing at any time, which could mean everything to the team’s prospects for 2023.