Tuohy family lawyer accuses Michael Oher of a “shakedown”

The Tuohy family claims to still love Michael Oher like a son. We’d hate to see what their lawyer would be saying if they didn’t love him.

Attorney Martin Singer issued a blistering statement to TMZ on Tuesday, accusing Oher of a “shakedown” of the Tuohy family.

The legal claims Oher made on Monday are called “outlandish,” “hurtful,” and “absurd.” The Tuohy lawyer says the claim that the family tried to profit from Oher is “offensive” and “ridiculous,” and that the allegation “defies belief.”

Singer claims on behalf of the Tuohys that Oher threatened to “plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million,” and that Oher “has actually attempted to run this play several times before — but it seems that numerous other lawyers stopped representing him once they saw the evidence and learned the truth.”

Singer also takes a shot at Oher’s lawyer, calling the attorney a “willing enabler,” before accusing Oher of filing “this ludicrous lawsuit as a cynical attempt to drum up attention in the middle of his latest book tour.”

Singer still claims that the Tuohys “care deeply” for Oher. Frankly, they have a strange way of showing it.

Even if they intend, as they should, to exercise their right to defend themselves against the allegations, there’s a proper procedure for doing it. Issuing a strongly-worded statement making personal attacks on Oher and his lawyer are not part of the usual protocol.

The whole thing is sad. Regardless of how the legal issues work out, something has happened to fracture the relationship. If any true and genuine emotion remains among them, they should find a way to work this out before it becomes any uglier with public sniping.