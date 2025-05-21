Tush push remains legal, ban on pushing ball carriers fails

The tush push will remain legal for the 2025 NFL season.

In a vote of owners today, the Packers’ proposal to ban the pushing of ball carriers was voted down. The proposal got 22 yes votes and 10 no votes. NFL rule changes need at least 24 yes votes, a three-fourths majority, to pass.

The specific rule change would have banned all pushing of all ball carriers, restoring a rule that had been in effect for most of NFL history. But while the rule would have been broad, it was clearly aimed specifically at the Eagles, who have successfully used the tush push in recent years to make first downs almost automatic when they have only a yard to gain.

Despite some arguments that the tush push is dangerous and banning it is needed for player safety, the Eagles argued that there’s no data showing it’s any more dangerous than any other play.

Ultimately, the Eagles convinced nine other teams that a ban was unnecessary. And so the tush push will remain. For at least another year.