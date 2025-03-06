 Skip navigation
Tutu Atwell agrees to one-year deal to stay with Rams

  
Published March 6, 2025 11:58 AM

Receiver Tutu Atwell will not be hitting the open market.

According to multiple reports, Atwell has agreed to sign a one-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Rams in 2025.

As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atwell’s contract includes a $5 million fully guaranteed signing bonus and $5 million guaranteed base salary.

A second-round pick in 2021, Atwell’s production has increased over the last two seasons. He set career highs in receptions (42) and receiving yards (562) in 2024, playing all 17 games. He was on the field for 39 percent of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps.

In 54 career games, Atwell has 99 catches for 1,343 yards with four touchdowns.