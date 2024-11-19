 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Two days later, the Jaguars are silent on the status of Doug Pederson

  
Published November 19, 2024 11:18 AM

On Sunday, the media outlet partially owned by the Jaguars reported that a “dramatic move” could be coming for the Jaguars this week, with coach Doug Pederson and G.M. Trent Baalke as the primary candidates for being on the wrong end of drama.

Then a football game happened. It was the biggest loss in team history.

Since then, there has been nothing. Even as the league has buzzed about the possibility if not likelihood that Pederson is done.

If Pederson is staying, the Jaguars need to make it known. Starting with reporters at the media outlet the Jaguars partially own. If he’s not, the clock is ticking.

And if that’s what’s going to happen, why the delay? One explanation could be simple — dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. Alternatively, the Jaguars might be trying to figure out who the interim coach will be. Or perhaps the status of G.M. Trent Baalke remains unresolved.

Regardless, the media outlet partially owned by the Jaguars lit the fuse on Sunday. If it’s not leading to a bomb, the team needs to make that known.