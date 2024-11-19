Two days later, the Jaguars are silent on the status of Doug Pederson

On Sunday, the media outlet partially owned by the Jaguars reported that a “dramatic move” could be coming for the Jaguars this week, with coach Doug Pederson and G.M. Trent Baalke as the primary candidates for being on the wrong end of drama.

Then a football game happened. It was the biggest loss in team history.

Since then, there has been nothing. Even as the league has buzzed about the possibility if not likelihood that Pederson is done.

If Pederson is staying, the Jaguars need to make it known. Starting with reporters at the media outlet the Jaguars partially own. If he’s not, the clock is ticking.

And if that’s what’s going to happen, why the delay? One explanation could be simple — dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. Alternatively, the Jaguars might be trying to figure out who the interim coach will be. Or perhaps the status of G.M. Trent Baalke remains unresolved.

Regardless, the media outlet partially owned by the Jaguars lit the fuse on Sunday. If it’s not leading to a bomb, the team needs to make that known.