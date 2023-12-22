Two men are charged for fight that preceded death of fan at Dolphins-Patriots game in September

Two Rhode Island men have been charged in connection with an incident that resulted in the death of a fan at September’s Dolphins-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium.

Via the Associated Press, John Vieira, 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, have been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. They allegedly punched Dale Mooney, 53.

Mooney’s death was ruled a homicide. The specific cause of death was described as “probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation.” However, Vieira and Mitchell have not been charged with murder or manslaughter. That often happens when prosecutors believe they cannot prove all elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

Regardless, the men will face criminal prosecution for allegedly striking Mooney. As they should. As should any fan at any sporting event who strikes someone else.

And even though they didn’t face charges in connection with Mooney’s death, anyone who assaults someone else needs to understand that, if the blow unexpectedly kills the other person, they should expect to be charged with the person’s death.

So before you throw that punch or elbow or kick or whatever, make sure you’re willing to assume the risk of going to jail if the other person drops dead.