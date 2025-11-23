Ty Johnson draws $10,777 fine for “obscene gesture” touchdown celebration

After scoring a touchdown on a 52-yard catch and run against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Bills running back Ty Johnson initially grabbed his hamstring, pretending to be injured. He then fell to the ground and, well, did enough to get fined for an obscene gesture.

It was basically “two pumps.” Into the turf.

The price tag for the “obscene gesture” is $10,777.

It was similar to the move that got Lions receiver Jameson Williams fined after a long touchdown run during Detroit’s 2024 playoff loss to the Commanders.

While there’s no specific name for this type of celebration, it’s like Potter Stewart once said. You know it when you see it.

And the league saw it. Which got Johnson fined for it.