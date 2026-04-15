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Ty Simpson visiting with Cardinals on Wednesday

  
Published April 15, 2026 01:24 PM

The Cardinals are taking a look at another quarterback with the draft on the way next week.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is visiting with Arizona on Wednesday.

Regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class after Fernando Mendoza, Simpson started 15 games for the Crimson Tide in 2025. He finished the season having completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.

That was Simpson’s only season starting for Alabama, as he was behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe.

The Cardinals have been active in looking at quarterbacks for this year’s draft, also meeting with Penn State’s Drew Allar this week.

Arizona currently has Jacoby Brissett, Garner Minshew, and Kedon Slovis on the roster at QB.