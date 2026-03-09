 Skip navigation
Tyler Allgeier agrees to two-year deal with Cardinals

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:54 PM

Tyler Allgeier is headed to the desert.

According to multiple reports, Allgeier has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cardinals.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Allgeier has rushed for 2,876 yards with 18 touchdowns in 67 games in his career. He’s also caught 61 passes for 516 yards with two TDs.

While Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards with three touchdowns as a rookie, he hasn’t reached that level of production since, as Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson in 2023.

Still, Allgier has been durable, playing all 17 games in each of the last three seasons.

The Cardinals recently struck a deal to retain starting running back James Conner, who missed most of the 2025 season with a foot injury. Allgeier will provide another solid option at the position for new head coach Mike LaFleur.