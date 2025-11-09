Tyler Allgeier and Jonathan Taylor each score 1-yard TDs, Falcons lead 7-6 in Berlin

The Colts scored first in Berlin today, but it didn’t take the Falcons long to answer.

Indianapolis got the ball in good field position when Cam Bynum strip-sacked Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix and Germaine Pratt recovered, and from there the Colts’ offense took over.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scored on a one-yard touchdown run, the 64th rushing touchdown of his career, which ties Edgerrin James’ franchise record.

Michael Badgley missed the extra point, so the Colts led 6-0.

But on the ensuing possession, the Falcons marched right down the field, going 81 yards in five plays and finishing with a Tyler Allgeier one-yard touchdown run. The Falcons made the extra point to take a 7-6 lead.