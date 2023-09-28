Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin return to practice, but Tyron Smith remains out

The Cowboys had three starting offensive linemen sidelined Sunday. Those same three linemen began the Week 4 work week in the rehab group.

The team received some good news Thursday, though, when right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis. Left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) remained out.

Smith dressed but did not play in the loss to the Cardinals. Martin and Biadasz were inactive.

Brock Hoffman started at center, T.J. Bass at right guard and Chuma Edoga at left tackle. Edoga remains on the practice report with an elbow injury and had another limited practice Thursday.