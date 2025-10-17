 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Tyler Booker, CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin have no injury designation

  
Published October 17, 2025 04:40 PM

The Cowboys are the healthiest they have entered a game in a while.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) are all set to return Sunday after missing time. All five starters were full participants on Friday.

Starting safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) also returned to a full practice and has no designation.

The Cowboys added defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the practice report with an ankle injury that limited him on Friday. He is questionable.

The team ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee/concussion) and offensive guard Trevor Keegan (neck).

Cornerback Caelen Carson (knee), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) are questionable.

Carson and Mingo are in the final week of their 21-day practice window, so the Cowboys will have to decide whether to activate them back to the active roster.