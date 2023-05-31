Tyler Boyd: I loved the Bengals one-upping the Chiefs by signing Orlando Brown

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd was thrilled to welcome left tackle Orlando Brown to Cincinnati, in part because of the team he was leaving behind.

Boyd said that the Bengals, who have faced the Chiefs in the last two AFC Championship Games, especially love taking a great player from a big rival.

“I loved it ,” Boyd said, via Joe Danneman of Fox 19. “You know, we have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs and to see him come over, you know, it’s like, yeah, we one-upped y’all. But at the end of the day, he’s a great player. No matter where he’d have went, he’s probably one of the best at his position. To add him to what we had already, it’s going to allow Joe to more time and allow us to put up more points.”

The rivalry between the Bengals and Chiefs has quickly become one of the best in the NFL, and the Bengals hope the arrival of Brown tips the balance back in their favor. The teams will meet next in Week 17, on New Year’s Eve.