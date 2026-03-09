Tyler Linderbaum deal boosts center market by 50 percent

The Ravens didn’t exercise the fifth-year option on center Tyler Linderbaum’s rookie contract ($23.4 million) or apply the franchise tag ($25.733 million), since both numbers would have significantly exceeded the center market of $18 million per year.

With Linderbaum hitting free agency on Monday, the Raiders didn’t hesitate to blow the current market out of the water.

The reported three-year, $81 million works out to $27 million per year. That’s a 50-percent bump over the existing market high.

If the numbers are real, it’s possible the Raiders dramatically overpaid. The question is what was the amount of the offer of the team that finished in second place? The Ravens, as we understand it, were at $22 million per year, which would have increased the market by $4 million per year. The Raiders raised the bar by $9 million annually.

Were the Raiders required to pay, essentially, a dysfunction tax to lure Linderbaum to town? Or was someone else at $26.9 million? Or $26.5 million? Or $26 million?

Whatever the reason, this is why the owners love the franchise tag. When an elite player gets to the market, the market changes dramatically. And because the franchise tag doesn’t distinguish among the various positions of the offensive line, a center who is tagged gets tackle money. Which means centers don’t get tagged.

Compare that to receiver George Pickens. The market is $40 million. A 50-percent bump would have pushed it to $60 million. But with the franchise tag at $27.298 million, the Cowboys were able to easily squat on Pickens and keep one of the best players at the position from getting market value.

The other benefit to Linderbaum is the length of the deal. The Raiders didn’t insist on a couple of back-end years. Linderbaum will be back to the market in 2029. And, based on his 2028 cap number, the franchise tag (a 20-percent bump over the cap number for his final year) likely won’t be applied, again.