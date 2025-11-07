 Skip navigation
Tyler Lockett was Raiders’ leading receiver on Thursday night, 10 days after signing

  
Published November 7, 2025 05:06 AM

Tyler Lockett was the Raiders’ leading receiver in Thursday night’s loss to the Broncos. Which may be both good news and bad news.

It’s good news that Lockett has already re-established the rapport with quarterback Geno Smith that the two of them had as teammates in Seattle. But it’s bad news that the Raiders have so few players making plays in their offense that the 33-year-old Lockett can get cut by the Titans in the middle of the season, sign in Las Vegas, and 10 days later emerge as the Raiders’ No. 1 receiver.

Smith threw six passes to Lockett, and Lockett caught five of them for 44 yards. That made Lockett No. 1 on the Raiders on Thursday night in targets, catches and yards. Smith saw that as a positive.

“I thought Lockett played a tremendous game for only being here a week and a half,” Smith said. “As he continues to learn the offense I think he’s going to really help us out down the line.”

The Raiders’ best offensive playmaker, tight end Brock Bowers, set up the Raiders’ only touchdown when he kept a drive alive with a 31-yard catch on third-and-9. But that was Bowers’ only catch of the night. Ideally, the Raiders would be getting the ball in Bowers’ hands a lot more than that — and not need Lockett to be their leading receiver.