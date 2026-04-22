Tyler Shough excited to see who Saints draft, hopes for WR help

This time a year ago, Tyler Shough was nervously awaiting the NFL draft. The Saints made him a second-round selection, the 40th pick overall, and after nine starts last season, he became the face of the franchise.

Shough is excitedly anticipating the three-day draft this week.

The Saints could take a wide receiver, and Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate has already expressed a desire to play with Shough, as has Louisville wideout Chris Bell, a former teammate of Shough’s.

“To get that recognition from some of those guys that are obviously really good players, elite-level talent, it’s an honor,” Shough said, via Matthew Paras of nola.com. “But knowing that, we have so much more to grow. And I have so much more to grow.

“So obviously, I want to keep doing everything I can and to get some of those guys would be really good.”

The Saints have the eighth overall pick and have done homework on Tate, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and USC’s Makai Lemon. Bell is among others the Saints hosted on a top-30 visit.

“I’ve watched almost all their film from college, and just [out of] curiosity, I think all those guys have had elite-level play,” Shough said. “I think the biggest thing — at least from what I’ve seen all over the draft board — there’s a lot of talent balance.”

Shough made clear he has confidence in the wide receivers on the roster, including Chris Olave, Mason Tipton and Devaughn Vele. He organized workouts with his wideouts earlier this week at Tulane.

Shough hopes to have some new wideouts after this weekend.

“I’m exactly like you guys: I’m excited to find out [who the Saints are going to draft],” Shough said.