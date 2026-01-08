Tyler Shough named the offensive rookie of the month

Tyler Shough didn’t open the 2025 season as the starting quarterback in New Orleans, but he took control of the job in the second half of the year and his final month caught the eye of the NFL.

Shough was named the final offensive rookie of the month of the regular season on Thursday.

Shough led the Saints to four straight wins in December, but they stumbled against the Falcons in Week 18. He completed 114-of-163 passes for 1,316 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Shough also picked up 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the five games.

Head coach Kellen Moore and General Manager Mickey Loomis both said Shough is the team’s quarterback moving into next season and they’ll be looking for even bigger things once he’s back on the field.