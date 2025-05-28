Tyler Shough says he’s “a lot more prepared” as a 25-year-old rookie

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was the oldest player selected in the 2025 NFL draft, a rookie who spent three years at Oregon, three at Texas Tech and finally spent last year at Louisville as a 25-year-old seventh-year senior. And he thinks that makes him more ready for his rookie year than most.

Shough, who is favored to win the Saints’ three-way quarterback competition, said that he doesn’t feel the nerves that some rookies might feel about being expected to lead the team in Week One.

“You got brand new faces, the expectations, you got to go out there and perform and I love it,” Shough said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “It’s really, really cool to come in and operate. I feel a lot more prepared being kind of an older rookie coming in, not being as nervous to develop those relationships, but knowing that’s my whole job is to continue to earn my role and do everything I can.”

For most of his college career, Shough wasn’t viewed as the type of quarterback prospect who would start in the NFL as a rookie. But that’s where he is now, and he says that seven-year college career has him ready for the job.