Tyler Smith won’t practice Wednesday, Cowboys hope he’s back by end of week

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith isn’t going to practice on Wednesday, but the team isn’t making any decisions about Sunday night at this point.

Smith hurt his hamstring in practice on Monday and went for an MRI on Tuesday. The test showed he suffered a hamstring strain and head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed at a Wednesday press conference that the hope is that Smith can play against the Giants this weekend.

McCarthy said that the goal is for Smith, who will do rehab work Wednesday, to practice by the end of the week.

The same is true for safety Donovan Wilson, who will miss Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. Defensive end Sam Williams will also be in the rehab group as he recovers from turf toe.