Tyler Warren says he wore No. 44 in honor of John Riggins

Former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was one of the most dominant forces in college football in 2024, winning the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best at his position.

Warren will now enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a chance to be one of the top players off the board.

He said in his Thursday press conference at the scouting combine that it took him a couple of years to get into a flow. But after racking up 1,451 yards from scrimmage with 12 total touchdowns in 2024, it’s clear he found the right groove.

“I’d say when I got to Penn State, I wasn’t really a fully developed tight end yet and I had to really kind of wait my turn and learn from the guys in front of me, understanding that I wasn’t at the point where I needed to be to be able to play and contribute,” Warren said. “And trusting the process, — everybody’s looks different. Mine took a few years until I really got into the flow of college football.”

Warren mentioned a few present-day tight ends that he likes to watch and pick up things to mimic and emulate — like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Pat Freiermuth. But he also mentioned an old-school Hall of Famer and another former All-Pro as players he’s spent time watching.

“I wore [No.] 44 because when I was younger, my dad put on John Riggins film and said, ‘This is how I want you to run the ball,’” Warren said. “But yeah, I think another guy I saw this summer was Jeremy Shockey — and the way he kind of played, and his mentality running the ball is something I kind of liked.”

As he’s met with teams this week, Warren said he’s stressed his strength as a blocker and receiver. He noted that at Penn State, tight ends aren’t even going to see the field unless they’re willing to block.

“I’d say kind of what I try to be as a football player is unselfish,” Warren said. “I feel like whether it’s catching 15 passes in a game or having 100 run block reps … either of those, that’s my ability. And if we win, I’m going to be happy either way. That’s kind of the way I approach the game and is a trait about me, I think, that’s a good one.”

The Nittany Lions used Warren in all kinds of different ways, as he caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards with eight touchdowns, and also took 26 carries for 218 yards with four TDs.