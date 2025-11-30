 Skip navigation
Tyler Warren set to play against Texans

  
Published November 30, 2025 11:18 AM

The Colts made tight end Tyler Warren a late addition to their injury report, but they won’t have to replace him in their lineup on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Warren will play against the Texans. Warren was listed as questionable on Saturday because of an illness.

Pelissero reports that Warren has been dealing with a stomach virus.

Warren has not missed a game this season and the first-round pick has 55 catches for 662 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Linebacker Jayden Carlies is the only player the Colts ruled out on their Friday injury report. Their full list of inactives will be released at 11:30 a.m. ET.