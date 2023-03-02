 Skip navigation
Tyree Wilson still recovering from foot surgery but "real close to 100 percent"

  
Published March 2, 2023 06:54 AM
Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson won’t workout at the combine after undergoing foot surgery in November. But he will workout for teams before the draft.

“I just started running,” Wilson said. “After the combine, I’m going to take it to the next level and start opening up.”

Wilson fractured his foot in a Nov. 12 game against Kansas and missed the final three games, including a bowl game. He needed a screw to repair the fracture.

But Wilson called his rehab “ahead of schedule.”

“I think I’m real close to 100 percent,” Wilson said. “I plan on working out at [Texas Tech’s] Pro Day and a private workout before the draft also.”

Wilson is projected as one of the top edge rushers after Alabama’s Will Anderson. Wilson followed seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as a junior with seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a career-high 61 tackles in 10 games in 2022.

“I feel like I’m a different pass rusher,” Wilson said. “I’m not just committed to power. I feel like I can do power and speed and be effective inside and outside. . . . Really just being that dominant dude on the field.”