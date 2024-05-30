 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill has been trying to get a new deal since 2023 season ended

  
Published May 30, 2024 11:22 AM

When the Dolphins traded for receiver Tyreek Hill two years ago, he got a four-year, $120 million extension that was, and is, a three-year, $75 million deal. As noted earlier today, the contract hasn’t aged well.

As it turns out, Hill has been aware of that. And there has been an effort to rectify it.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the effort to address Hill’s contract began after the 2023 season ended. That’s when Hill had 1,799 receiving yards, despite a late-season ankle injury that derailed what seemed to be a likely 2,000-yard campaign.

The effort intensified after Eagles receiver A.J. Brown got his latest new contract. Brown got his prior contract when Hill got his current one, and Brown had three years left on his contract. Like Hill does.

Hill, as a practical matter, has two years left. That final year, at $45 million in cash, surely won’t be paid.

The time to get a new deal is now. He turned 30 on March 1. The market has gone up. The cap has gone up.

It’s entirely possible (if not probable . . . if not likely) that Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will have a new contract as soon as next week. If that happens, it will re-set the market — and it will give Hill a new target.

Whether he’ll match or beat Jefferson’s deal remains to be seen. Regardless, expect him to try.