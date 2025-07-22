Tyreek Hill: I feel I haven’t given best version of myself throughout my entire career

Culture change has been a talking point around the Dolphins this offseason and wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on Tuesday that he’s taking a different approach to this season than other recent campaigns.

Hill played in every game last year, but he was dealing with a wrist injury and wound up with 81 catches for 959 yards in his least productive season since his rookie year with the Chiefs. Hill hinted at wanting out of Miami after the season finale, but retreated from those comments and is now set for his fourth season in Miami.

In a press conference from training camp, Hill said he thinks the Dolphins have “a real nice chance to be special here this year” that he has worked harder to be the kind of leader that the team needs him to be this time around.

“This whole offseason, I’ve been busting my tail,” Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “I told my dad — I want to see what it looks like when I just focus on football, on myself and family . . . I feel like I haven’t been giving the best version of Tyreek my whole entire career. I’ve always been trying to be here and be there, but me being able to slow down a little bit, train and bust my tail for myself and then also for this community and this team, I feel like it’ll be worth it.”

The Dolphins will have decisions to make about the futures of Hill and many others on the club after the 2025 season, so another down year may mean more than cultural changes in Miami. The best version of Hill would do a lot to push back against that outcome, but it’s far from a sure thing that a shift in mindset will lead to the desired on-field results.