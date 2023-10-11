Tyreek Hill is well ahead of pace for his goal of a 2,000-yard season

When Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill talked during the offseason about his goal of 2,000 receiving yards, it sounded like an extreme long shot: Hill is great, but no one has ever had 2,000 receiving yards in a season in NFL history, and even last year, when Hill played all 17 games and played at a very high level, he fell nearly 300 yards short of that milestone.

But five games into this season, Hill’s goal of 2,000 yards doesn’t seem so unlikely. Hill has 651 receiving yards through five games, which puts him on pace for 2,213 yards in a 17-game season.

Hill already has three games this season with at least 150 receiving yards. On Sunday, he can become the first player in NFL history to record at least 150 receiving yards in four of his team’s first six games in a season.

Hill’s 11 career games with at least 150 receiving yards are the fourth-most in NFL history, behind only Lance Alworth (16), Jerry Rice (14) and Calvin Johnson (12).

Hill also can become just the fifth player in NFL history to have 750 receiving yards within his team’s first six games in a season. The others are Don Hutson with the 1942 Packers (819 receiving yards), Charlie Hennigan with the 1961 Houston Oilers (812), Wes Welker with the 2011 Patriots (785) and Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch with the 1951 Rams (766).

It’s been an extraordinary start to the season for Hill, one that has put his extraordinary goal within reach.