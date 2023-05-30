Tyreek Hill: Jaylen Waddle is an All-Pro who hasn’t had the attention yet

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a first-team All-Pro last season. He thinks teammate Jaylen Waddle should have been as well.

Hill says Waddle is one of the NFL’s elite receivers, and that Waddle hasn’t received as much attention as he deserves in part because Hill gets so much.

“Man to me, Jaylen is an All-Pro , Pro Bowler, but I feel he doesn’t get the validation that he needs,” Hill told Click2Houston.com. “Obviously because you can’t have two fast guys on a team doing the same thing. Jaylen is a dope player. He’s an even doper person. The way I connect with Jaylen is off the field. I look at him like a younger brother ‚a guy who obviously wants to compete every day. He reminds me of myself. He’s very competitive. He’s very feisty. He doesn’t back down from no challenges.”

For as much attention Hill gets for his big plays, it was Waddle who led the Dolphins last season with eight receiving touchdowns and an average of 18.1 yards per catch. The Dolphins have two elite big-play receivers.