Tyreek Hill leaves Dolphins practice because of fire at his house; family is OK

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill left practice early today because of a fire at his house.

Local news outlets carried footage of smoke coming from Hill’s home in Southwest Ranches, a suburb of Miami.

Hill has been in touch with his family and the Dolphins confirmed to reporters that everyone is out of the house and OK.

The 29-year-old Hill reportedly purchased the home for $6.9 million after he was traded to the Dolphins in 2022.