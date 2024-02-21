Tyreek Hill: Ludicrous to suggest trading Jaylen Waddle

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have formed a potent receiving duo for the Dolphins over the last two seasons and Hill doesn’t want to see the partnership come to an end.

On ESPN’s Get Up this week, former Jets General Manager and Dolphins vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum was talking about hypothetical trades that he thought would make sense this offseason. He suggested that the Dolphins could deal Waddle to the Chiefs and get cornerback Trent McDuffie back in return, but Hill went on social media Wednesday to share that he is not on board with such a move.

“My boy Waddle is the future, he is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous,” Hill wrote on X.

McDuffie is coming off a great season, Waddle is eligible for a contract extension and the Dolphins may be parting ways with Xavien Howard for cap reasons, so adding the cornerback would make some sense for the Dolphins. There’s no sign that any push is actually afoot to make that or any other deal involving Waddle, however, so Hill may not have much to worry about once the new league year is underway.