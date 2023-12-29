Tyreek Hill needs 324 receiving yards in final two games to break Calvin Johnson’s record

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill still has an outside shot at breaking the NFL’s single-season record for receiving yardage, but he’s going to need a great last couple games to do it.

Hill needs 324 receiving yards in the final two games of the season to break Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards, set in 2012. Hill has 1,641 receiving yards this season.

Gaining 324 yards in a two-game stretch is possible but not likely: Hill has only totaled that many yards over two games once this season, when he had 181 yards in Week Five and 163 yards in Week Six for a total of 344.

Hill said before the season that his goal was 2,000 receiving yards. He needs 359 yards in his final two games to hit that total.