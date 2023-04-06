 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill plans to be Chiefs’ “worst enemy” in 2023 game

  
Published April 6, 2023 03:02 AM
nbc_simms_connorterbranks_230405
April 5, 2023 12:38 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze their top five tight end and running back prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s long-term view includes a retirement date , but he isn’t planning to be out of the game before the 2023 season plays out.

That means he is set to be in uniform when the Dolphins travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a game against the Chiefs later this year. It is the first time that Hill is scheduled to face the Chiefs since last year’s trade sent him from Kansas City to Miami and he said on Sports Radio 810 that he plans to be a major thorn in the side of his former team.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do ?” Hill said. “Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it, but guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

The NFL is expected to release the schedule for the coming season in May and the Dolphins’ trip to Kansas City will be one of many headline games we’ll be watching for once it is unveiled.